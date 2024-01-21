GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM’s visit has given a fillip to people of Tamil Nadu, says BJP T.N. president

January 21, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srirangam and Rameswaram had given a fillip to the people of Tamil Nadu, said BJP State president K. Annamalai here on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the southern sojourn of the PM, ahead of the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, was welcomed by people from all walks of life.

Apart from the BJP cadre, the people were immensely satisfied as the Prime Minister had completed his 11-day fasting in Tamil Nadu by visiting here in the last two days.

To a query, he said that according to media reports, 126 invitations were given by the organisers of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to personalities in Tamil Nadu.

The HR&CE administration had made elaborate arrangements for the PM’s visit in Srirangam and Rameswaram, Mr. Annamalai said and repeated that he was satisfied with the coordination.

He also thanked the devotees for their cooperation in staying away from visiting the temples during the PM’s visit and said that Mr. Modi prayed for the good of all the people in the country.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.