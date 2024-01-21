January 21, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Srirangam and Rameswaram had given a fillip to the people of Tamil Nadu, said BJP State president K. Annamalai here on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the southern sojourn of the PM, ahead of the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on January 22, was welcomed by people from all walks of life.

Apart from the BJP cadre, the people were immensely satisfied as the Prime Minister had completed his 11-day fasting in Tamil Nadu by visiting here in the last two days.

To a query, he said that according to media reports, 126 invitations were given by the organisers of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra to personalities in Tamil Nadu.

The HR&CE administration had made elaborate arrangements for the PM’s visit in Srirangam and Rameswaram, Mr. Annamalai said and repeated that he was satisfied with the coordination.

He also thanked the devotees for their cooperation in staying away from visiting the temples during the PM’s visit and said that Mr. Modi prayed for the good of all the people in the country.