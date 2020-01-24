PM’s brother visits Rameswaram

RAMESWARAM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Damodardas Modi visited Ramanathaswamy Temple here on Friday on the occasion of ‘Thai amavasya’ and offered worship.
He reached Rameswaram on Thursday night and after taking a holy dip in the sea at Dhanushkodi, he performed ‘tharpanam’ to pay respects to his ancestors, said a BJP district unit functionary.
He also visited Adi Jagannatha Perumal Temple in Tirupullani and Tiru Uthirakosamangai temple, after which he left for Madurai by road.
On Friday evening, he offered worship at Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai.
