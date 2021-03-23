PMK candidate demands action against DMK cadre

DINDIGUL

23 March 2021 20:34 IST

Alleging that some of the DMK functionaries attacked the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) cadre, the PMK’s Athoor Assembly constituency candidate and party’s state treasurer Thilaga Bama resorted to a sit-in stir at Veerakal Pirivu on Dindigul-Batlagundu Road here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, she said that when they were campaigning in the constituency over the last two days, a section of DMK cadre led by Koothampatti Panchayat vice-president Kangeyan and others objected to certain remarks made by the PMK against the DMK and its candidate I. Periasami.

Even as they were engaged in a war of words, the PMK candidate claimed that the DMK men assaulted them. They threatened and abused me in filthy language. Some among the cadre demanded withdrawal of the statements made against Mr. Periasami, the PMK functionaries said.

The PMK, during the campaign, appealed to the voters to give their candidate a choice to represent them in the Legislative Assembly as Mr Periasami had done nothing to them in the last 20 years or so as their representative.

As the traffic was affected for over 90 minutes, the police and other officials came to the spot and assured to look into the complaint.

Meanwhile, the DMK functionaries clarified that they only objected to the charges made against their candidate as baseless. It was exaggeration to say that the candidate was assaulted or abused in filthy language.

Further investigation is on.