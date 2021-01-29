Madurai

PMK seeks 20% exclusive reservation for Vanniars

PMK cadres stage a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli railway junction on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN
Special Correspondent TIRUNELVELI 29 January 2021 18:56 IST
Updated: 29 January 2021 18:56 IST

Demanding 20% reservation exclusively for Vanniars in education and employment, Pattali Makkal Katchi cadres staged a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli railway junction on Friday.The protest was led by the party’s district secretary, Zion Thangaraj.

In Tenkasi, the PMK cadres staged demonstration near the new bus stand while a similar agitation was organised in front of the Thoothukudi Collectorate also.

