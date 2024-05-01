GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PMK office-bearer survives attempt on his life

May 01, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A PMK office-bearer survived an attempt on his life here on Wednesday.

Police said Chellappa, 59, of KTC Nagar, who was PMK’s Tirunelveli district farmers’ wing secretary, had gone to his farm at Melapattam near Palayamkottai on Wednesday. When he was supervising the works in the farm, a few unidentified persons, who were hiding behind bushes, lobbed country-made bombs and a petrol bomb on him.

Mr. Chellappa ran away from the spot, but glass splinters caused injuries on his hands and legs. On seeing the farmhands running towards them, the assailants fled the spot, and Mr. Chellappa was rushed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Palayamkottai Taluk police, who registered a case, found that Mr. Chellappa had filed a few cases against those who were illegally occupying the lands belonging to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. He also had prior enmity with one of his relatives over the ownership of a property.

Further investigation is on.

