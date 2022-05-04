PMK functionary sets empty cartons at Tasmac shop on fire

May 04, 2022 19:20 IST

Kenikarai police here have picked up Ramanathapuram district treasurer of Pattali Makkal Katchi Ayesha for setting a few empty cartons at a Tasmac shop on fire on Wednesday.

Complaining that the liquor outlet located near the Collectorate was causing inconvenience to people, especially to women, Ayesha staged a protest seeking closure of the shop in the evening. Suddenly she set the empty cartons on fire. A banner put up close by also went up in flames.

Even as the shop workers put out the fire, Ayesha doused herself with kerosene. However, she was caught by the police and admitted to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital.

She has been booked under Section 285 of the Indian Penal Code for negligent conduct with respect to fire.