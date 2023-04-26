PMK flays T.N. govt. over new law allowing private firms to exploit waterbodies

April 26, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Pattali Makkal Katchi has flayed the State government for enacting the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act 2023 which, it said, would give a free hand to private companies holding more than 100 acres of land to encroach upon waterbodies within their land.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, party president Anbumani Ramadoss said the Bill was passed without discussion on the last day of the Budget session of the Assembly. “Any waterbody, be it a lake, pond or stream, which comes within the land parcel of the private company can be exploited by it by constructing buildings or encroaching on them,” he said.

Stating that the government was not giving pattas for poor people living for four to five decades on waterbody poramboke land and had even demolished their houses, he said, “We accept this law. But how can there be another law for private companies to encroach upon waterbodies?”.

After the law came into effect, private companies would buy 100 acres of lands along rivers and exploit their waters and discharge their effluent into the rivers. Stating that the legislation had been brought to favour private companies, Dr. Anbumani wondered whether the DMK government was for the people or private companies.

The Rajya Sabha member said already over 5,000 waterbodies in the State had disappeared and another 10,000 waterbodies had been rendered useless. “As a result, over five lakh hectares of farmlands have lost their irrigation,” he said.

Stating that tanks, ponds and lakes in the State had a water-holding capacity of 350 TMC as against 150 TMC capacity of dams, he said these waterbodies must be protected in the interest of future generations.

He sought the attention of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in eradicating sand mafia operating in the State. The murder of Village Administrative Officer Lourdu Francis by sand mafia in Thoothukudi district was shocking, he said, adding the CM should act before the situation worsened like that of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Such mafia members should be booked under the Goondas Act, he stressed.