PMK demands caste survey in T.N.

December 09, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

Demanding the Tamil Nadu government to conduct caste survey immediately in the State, Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss said that the DMK and the AIADMK had halted the progress and failed to protect the underprivileged people during their regimes.

As a result, the downtrodden and marginalised sections had been deprived of their rights as the two Dravidian parties looked at them as mere ‘vote bank’ in the last three to four decades of rule in Tamil Nadu.

He was speaking at a seminar organised by the PMK in Madurai where leaders from various caste outfits spoke on the need for a caste survey in the State.

Clarifying that it was not a Census, which shall be conducted only by the Union government, Dr Anbumani said that the caste survey can be carried out by the State.

“The Tamil Nadu government has every right to conduct the survey....This will benefit the 433 castes. Depending on the population, the reservation can be proportionately shared,” he said.

When Bihar had implemented caste survey, what prevented Tamil Nadu government from going ahead with the survey, he asked. Many more States like Maharashtra and others had also announced to carry out the survey. By remaining passive, the DMK government only practised social injustice to its people, he charged.

The PMK leader came down heavily on the rising crimes and access to narcotics such as ganja in Tamil Nadu. Already, one generation had gone due to the liquor sold through TASMAC. And now, reports about ganja and other banned drugs caused concern.

“If the police had a free hand, they can stop ganja flow within no time,” he claimed and added that when the custodians of law were aware of the people who sold these substances, they can put an end to the menace.

The PMK treasurer Tilakabama presided. Advocate K. Balu welcomed. G. Karikolrajan of Nadar Mahajana Sangam, KKS Selvakumar of Tamizhar Desiyam Katchi, G. Senthil Mallar from Tamizhar Kudigal Kootamaippu, KR Adinarayanan of Marudu Senai Sangam, K. Kasinathan of Seermarabinar Makkal Nalasangam and A. Hariparanthaman of Anaithu Vellalar Kootamaippu spoke.

Even after the rains had stopped four days ago, the State government and the Greater Chennai Corporation had not reached out to the needy people in the suburban areas, who were still seeking support, he told reporters at the Madurai airport.

The rainwater in low-lying areas could not be pumped out by the authorities showed the inability and inefficiency. The lackadaisical attitude of the officials irked the people and the elected representatives, who had chosen not to visit the people, should be taught a lesson in the coming election.

He said that the Tamil Nadu government had not learnt any lesson from the 2015 floods as even after eight years, the people faced hardships again only reflected that the rulers had no accountability towards the public.

He recalled the booklet released by the PMK “The Chennai We Want” soon after the floods in 2015.

