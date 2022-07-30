PMK cadre in Dindigul stage protest demanding strict action against ganja peddlers

Members of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) staged a protest demanding eradication of ganja and other banned drugs in the State near the clock tower in Dindigul on Saturday.

As per PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss’s announcement that the party cadre would hold State-wide protest in this regard, party functionaries in Dindigul raised slogans to protect youngsters, especially school children, from being addicted to drugs.

The protestors demanded arrest of ganja peddlers across the State under provisions of Goondas Act.

Speaking to reporters, PMK Dindigul district (north) secretary Jyothimuthu said that ganja and other banned tobacco products were easily available like alcohol in places near schools and colleges. “Small children are conveniently exposed to such harmful substances. Drug injections and tablets are illegally available too, which is detrimental to the future generations,” he said.

He alleged that people working in Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) are punished if they do not reach daily targets. “When there is hue and cry to close Tasmacs across the State, the government looks at revenue from it and puts the society’s good at stake,” charged Mr. Jyothimuthu.

PMK district secretaries John Kennedy and Sivakumar, district presidents Mani, Vairamuthu, state executive committee member Vellai Gopal and other party functionaries took part in the protest.