PM travels by road to Madurai from Gandhigram; chopper plan dropped due to bad weather

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drove down from Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) to Madurai after officials decided to drop the plan to take him back to the airport on a chopper due to bad weather conditions on Friday evening.

The Prime Minister, who arrived here from Bangalore at 2.45 p.m., left for Gandhigram by a helicopter at 2.55 p.m. to participate in the 36th convocation of GRI. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Union Minister of State L. Murugan and others participated.

After the convocation was over at around 5 p.m., due to bad weather conditions, the chopper ride back to Madurai airport from the helipad near the GRI was dropped and road route was cleared by the officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 79-km long journey from the GRI to Madurai airport was completed in about 50 minutes, police said and at around 6.30 p.m., the Prime Minister, who was accorded a warm send off by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami, former CM O. Panneerselvam and others, left for Vishakapatnam by a special flight.

Traffic suspended since noon

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Madurai and Gandhigram, the police had announced suspension of vehicular movement from Thursday evening as a precautionary measure along the NHAI’s four-way lane.

On Friday, between Kappalur and Dindigul, the traffic was suspended from 12.30 p.m. and was lifted only after 6.30 p.m. For about six hours, traffic went for a toss on the highway. Many people, who were unaware of the VVIP movement, found it tough to get out of the traffic jam. However, a senior officer said that considering the PM’s security and the long convoy of vehicles, they had to hold the vehicles of the civilians.

As per the protocol, no vehicle should come in the opposite direction while VVIPs covered under Z plus category and above travelled by road, the officer said and added that providing security for the Prime Minister had to be accorded top priority and there would be no compromise.

The officials also said that due to bad weather, they had kept the option of road travel for the PM on both ways open and hence, they had to suspend normal vehicular flow.