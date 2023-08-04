HamberMenu
PM to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of Tenkasi, Virudhunagar railway stations on August 6

August 04, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for 508 railway stations, including two in southern districts, to be redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Scheme, on Sunday.

Briefing reporters about the function, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth, said Tenkasi and Virudhunagar railway stations would also be part of those railway stations for which Prime Minister, would lay foundation through video conference facility from New Delhi.

Fifteen railway station in each division would be redeveloped by providing new infrastructure and improving the existing facilities.

In Madurai division, Palani, Tiruchendur, Ambasamudram, Virudhunagar, Punalur, Sholavandan, Tenkasi, Srivilliputtur, Karaikudi, Kovilpatti, Manapparai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Rajapalayam and Paramakudi railway stations would be re-developed.

In the first phase, the stations would be provided with improved facilities like station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators, free wi-fi kiosks, coaching indication boards, among other facilities.

“In the second phase, all the stations would get foot-over bridges. Three of the stations would get 12-metres wide FOBs as against the usual 3-metre-wide FOBs. A portion of the FOBs could be used for setting up commercial stalls for the benefit of the passengers,” he added.

The works have begun in many of the stations and they are likely to be completed by March 2024.

Pitlines in Madurai and Tirunelveli railway yards have been upgraded to handle Vande Bharat trains. The destination for the Vande Bharat train to Madurai division was yet to be finalised, he added.

On the efforts to be taken to improve railway safety, Mr. Ananth said that no stone has been unturned to ensure safety in movement of trains. “We take up periodical maintenance. Wherever we find issues, we impose speed restrictions immediately to take up strengthening works,” he added.

Even cancellation of train operation on old Pamban bridge was taken due to doubts over its safety, he added.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh, Chief Project Manager M. Ayyappa Nagaraja, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager R. P. Rathi Priya, Senior Divisional Engineer R. Narayanan, Senior Divisional Operations Manager V. Prasanna, were among those who were present.

