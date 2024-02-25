PM to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 13 railway stations on Tuesday

February 25, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of 13 railway stations and six road over bridges (ROBs). He would also dedicate to the nation three ROBs and 31 limited use subways in Madurai Division on Monday through video-conference facility.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava said that elaborate arrangements have been made at all those stations where cultural programmes would be held before the live video footage of Prime Minister inaugurating/dedicating the development works would be screened.

The foundation stone for redevelopment of Virudhunagar and Tenkasi railway stations under Amrit Bharat Scheme had already been laid. The PM would lay the foundation stone for the remaining 13 stations -- Ambasamudram, Dindigul, Karaikkudi, Kovilpatti, Manapparai,Palani, Paramakkudi, Pudukottai, Rajapalayam and Ramanathapuram. The total cost for the Amrit Bharat stations is ₹118.02 crore.

Among the works to be taken in those railway stations in the first phase is better station approaches, properly-designed signage, dedicated pedestrian pathways and well-planned parking areas along with improved lighting facilities, Mr. Srivastava said.

“Works for installing the 22 lift shafts in those stations have been completed. Efforts are under way to complete the works by March. Similarly, Integrated Passenger Information System, like coach indication boards and digital boards on arrival and departure of trains in those stations would be completed by March,” the DRM said.

Similarly, Tirunelveli railway station has also been included for major station redevelopment at a cost of ₹270 crore. Already, the major redevelopment works are under way in Madurai and Rameswaram railway stations.

The Prime Minister would dedicate two ROBs one in Sholavadan and nother in Dindigul district and lay foundation stone for seven ROBs in the division. Similalry, he would dedicate 31 subways on the occasion.

