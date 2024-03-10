PM to formally inaugurate goods sheds at Theni, Gangaikondan

March 10, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate new goods sheds at Theni and Gangaikondan and also the first Jan Aushadhi Kendra, stall for generic medicines, at Dindigul railway junction on Tuesday.

Besides, he would also inaugurate 45 one-station one-product stalls at 39 railway stations in Madurai Railway Division.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava, said that both the goods sheds were operational. The new goods shed at Gangaikondan, which was constructed as part of Madurai-Vanchi Maniyachchi doubling project, will replace the goods shed at Tirunelveli railway station.

“Under the yard re-modelling work to be taken up in Tirunelveli railway junction as part of doubling project, the goods shed would be removed to pave way for an additional platform,” Mr. Srivastava said.

The yard remodelling work would be taken up after the summer vacation, he said.

The Gangaikondan goods shed, opened on January 15, 2021, has handled 58,421 tonnes of freight, primarily cement. Its boasts of full rake capacity, with a line length of 1,110 metres and a goods platform availability spanning 640 metres.

Theni goods shed

The goods shed in Theni, which was constructed as part of gauge conversion work, was opened on September 13, 2023. It works between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day. It facilitates movement of petroleum products, coal and coke.

It has got a 650-metre-long concrete platform which can accommodate a rake of 42 covered wagons simultaneously.

OSOP

On the one-station one-product scheme, the DRM said that it was conceptualised to support local producers, artisans and craftsmen and provide passenger access to those products.

The farmers and manufacturers were provided stall for 15 days to three months at a nominal rent. The farmers/manufacturers of the product allocated for the railway station would take turns to showcase their products.

Stations like Madurai, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Thoothukudi and Udumalaipet have two stalls each. “We propose to increase the number of stations under this scheme to promote local products,” Mr. Srivastava said.