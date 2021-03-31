‘PM talking ill of DMK, allies’

PALANI

The Dindigul Corporation remained only in the name and all through the AIADMK regime, the district, which had a minister, did nothing to the people, said DMK president M K Stalin here on Wednesday.

Addressing a rally at the 'temple' town in support of the DMK and alliance candidates, he said that the AIADMK Minister Dindigul C Srinivasan had been famous only for his political utterances. He had made himself a comedian. Over the last 10 years, projects, which were taken up, were not completed. There were either allegations of corruption or mismanagement.

Attacking the BJP leaders and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Stalin said that the more number of times, the PM visited Tamil Nadu, the DMK would emerge victorious in more number of seats. Such was the angst the people had against the PM. Not knowing this, he was talking ill of the DMK and their allies.

When the police force in Tamil Nadu had been rattled after a senior officer's name figured in a harassment case from none other than a woman officer, the PM, instead of questioning the TN government and the Chief Minister, he had given a different dimension that the womenfolk would not be safe in the hands of the DMK.

In a bid to put an end to the misrule, the people should unanimously vote for the DMK and its allies. The AIADMK should not even be given a seat as they have spoiled the State. Every sector in Tamil Nadu was faced with some problem or the other. The government had not bothered to redress their grievances. When this was the reality, the CM and his deputy issued advertisements in all the media stating that TN was number one.

For telling lies, the AIADMK should be sent home, he said and hoped the people supported the DMK in a big way.

Later, Mr Stalin took a walk along the bazaar area in Oddanchatram bus stand seeking votes for DMK candidate Chakrapani.