‘PM not taking steps to prevent arrest fishermen by Sri Lanka Navy’

February 28, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Functionaries of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) staged a protest holding black flags near Thevar statue at Goripalayam in Madurai on Wednesday to express their displeasure during the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tamil Nadu.  

The protest was staged primarily to criticise the union government for not taking any tangible steps to protect the lives of fishermen in Tamil Nadu, especially those in and around Rameswaram. 

TNCC district president V. Karthikeyan, who led the protest, said the protest was carried out on the direction of TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai to condemn the indifferent attitude of the Centre to the State, especially to the sufferings of its fisherfolk. 

The protest follows the continuous agitations by the fishermen on the Ramanthapuram coast as the arrest by the Sri Lankan Navy and lodging them in prisons in the island nation had become routine. 

Moreover, the establishment of Kulasekarapattinam spaceport for which Mr. Modi laid foundation stone, was against people’s will, Mr. Karthikeyan said.  

A huge posse of police personnel was deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. After the protest, about 150 Congress workers were arrested, taken in buses to a hall and released in the evening. 

