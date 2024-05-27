PM Modi to stay at Kanniyakumari for 3 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the southernmost tip of the country’s mainland on May 30 and stay there for 2 days to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources in the police said Mr. Modi, who will arrive here on May 30 evening will go to Vivekananda Rock Memorial on May 31 for a day-long meditation.

He is expected to leave Kanniyakumari on June 1.

“If the Prime Minister decides to meditate on June 1 also, he will be at Vivekananda Rock Memorial for the second day also before leaving Kanniyakumari,” police sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.