PM Modi to stay at Kanniyakumari for 3 days

Published - May 27, 2024 10:56 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

PM Modi will arrive in Kanniyakumari on May 30 and will go to Vivekananda Rock Memorial on May 31 for a day-long meditation

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the southernmost tip of the country’s mainland on May 30 and stay there for 2 days to meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in sea.

Sources in the police said Mr. Modi, who will arrive here on May 30 evening will go to Vivekananda Rock Memorial on May 31 for a day-long meditation.

He is expected to leave Kanniyakumari on June 1.

“If the Prime Minister decides to meditate on June 1 also, he will be at Vivekananda Rock Memorial for the second day also before leaving Kanniyakumari,” police sources said.

