August 06, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Virudhunagar and Tenkasi railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on Sunday.

He laid the foundation stone for 508 railway stations through video conferencing from New Delhi. Virudhunagar Member of Parliament P. B. Manickam Tagore, Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan, Madurai Divisional Railway Manager P. Ananth and Virudhunagar MLA, A. R. R. Srinivasan, were among those who were present at the railway station.

Students who had participated and won awards at various competitions held as part of ‘Amrit Bharat Stations’ were also felicitated on the occasion.

In the first phase of the development work, various passenger-friendly facilities, at an estimated cost of Rs. 7.73 crore, have been planned.

The work includes construction of a new station building at the second entry point, facilitating better access and convenience for passengers. Approach roads and circulating areas will be upgraded to ensure seamless movement for passengers within the station premises.

Fencing walls will be reconstructed and landscaping will be done to enhance the station’s aesthetics and create a pleasant ambience for travellers. The facade and interior of the station will undergo renovation, adding a touch of modernity while preserving its architectural heritage.

Improved amenities

Virudhunagar station will be provided with improved drinking water facility to cater to the needs of travellers. Similarly, drainage system would be improved to ensure prevention of waterlogging on the station premises.

Coach and train indication boards will be installed, enabling passengers to easily locate their respective coaches and trains.

A covered parking area will be set up.

With the long-term vision of creating roof plazas and city centers at the station premises, Virudhunagar station will get world-class railway infrastructure and passenger amenities.

Tenkasi Railway Station

Tenkasi railway station has been allocated ₹7.08 crore in the first phase under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The station will get a second entry point, a new station building at the entry and improved approach roads are among other works which would be taken up.

The railway has also planned to improve circulating area, reconstruction of fencing walls, improved facade, interior renovation and furnishing of passenger interaction area. Similarly, drinking water facility would be improved. Coach indication boards and covered parking area have also beenare also planned under the scheme.

The works are scheduled for completion by March 2024.

Tenkasi MP, Dhanush M. Kumar, MLA, Palani Nadar and Chairperson of Tenkasi municipality, R. Sadhir, Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh, were among those who were present.