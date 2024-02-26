ADVERTISEMENT

PM lays foundation stone for 12 Amrit Bharat railway stations in Madurai division

February 26, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Divisional Railway Managar Sharad Srivastava and Mayor J. Ilamathi at the inaugural function of redevelopment works held at Dindigul railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid foundation stone for redevelopment of 12 railway stations in Madurai division under Amrit Bharat scheme.

Among the Amrit Bharat stations one is Dindigul which would be redeveloped with better facilities at a cost of ₹22.85 crore. Dindigul Mayor Ilamathi and Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava were present at the function held in Dindigul railway station.

The DRM said that coach indication boards and digital boards to announce arrival and departure of trains with platform details would be installed at the station. It would have an air-conditioned waiting hall for passengers, separate entry and exit for vehicles and a sprawling parking lot.

The Mayor gave away prizes to students who won a competition organised in connection with the function by the railways.

The other Amrit Bharat stations in the division are Palani, Tiruchendur, Karaikudi, Kovilpatti, Manapparai, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Rajapalayam, Paramakudi and Thoothukudi.

Three road overbridges that would replace level crossings at Dindigul, Sholavandan and Rajapalayam were dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister. He also laid foundation stones for ROBs at Tirumangalam, Tiruthangal, Sivakasi, Palayamkottai and Palani.

