PM laying foundation stone to make India a developed nation by 2047: L. Murugan

January 21, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, while addressing a State-level ABVP conference in Tirunelveli on Saturday, said India had made its presence felt in all fields since 2014

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

After ensuring all-round development in every field, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is laying a “firm foundation stone” to become a leader in every front by 2047, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, L. Murugan, said on Saturday.

Addressing a State-level conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Tirunelveli, Mr. Murugan said nations across the globe were closely monitoring the progress of India on all fronts under the leadership of Mr. Modi, over the past 8 years. Having overtaken the United Kingdom in terms of the size of the economy to get to the 5 th place globally, India had made its presence felt in all fields since 2014, he said.

Even as international medical students were keeping their fingers crossed following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 20,000-odd Indian students were brought safely back to their homeland by Mr. Modi, the Minister said.

On start-ups and education

While start-ups across the globe were struggling for survival, the 80,000-odd Indian startups were making strides in their respective fields. “These achievements became possible because of the Modi-led Central government’s policies such as ‘Skill India’, ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ etc. Since there is no dearth of a skilled workforce in India, the Centre is steering this workforce in the right direction to take India to unprecedented heights,” Mr. Murugan said.

The Minister said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which was introduced after comprehensive nationwide discussions with all stakeholders and prominent educationists, would make India a “super power” in the years to come. “Besides giving importance to the mother tongue, the NEP also gives [students] the opportunity to acquire new technical skills in the language of their choice so as to make them competitive at the national and international level. To be precise, we’re now laying the foundation stone for making [us] self-reliant in every field by 2047,” Mr. Murugan said.

Mr. Murugan, who himself was a product of the ABVP, appealed to the ABVP members to make use of these camps as they, as policy makers and administrators, would be playing a major role in the development of India in the next 25 years.

Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagenthran participated in the meeting.

