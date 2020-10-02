PM Kisan scam: two held in Madurai

Madurai

Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has arrested two persons, including a Block Technology Manager, P. Socrates Pandi (29) of Usilampatti in connection with the fraud in PM Kisan scheme in Madurai district.

The other person is M. Viswanathan (45), who runs a common service centre in Usilampatti. Both were sent to judicial custody.

Viswanathan was one of the 16 persons against whom the CB-CID had registered a case of cheating on Monday.

While interrogating him, the sleuths found that Socrates Pandi, who works for the Department of Agriculture on consolidated pay basis, had revealed the user identity and password of the official to approve, after scrutiny, the applications received online seeking ₹ 6,000 annual assistance for farmers under the scheme.

However, with the password, Viswanthan had not only uploaded the applications but also “approved” ineligible persons and enrolled them to get the benefits illegally. Based on his confession, the sleuths arrested Socrates Pandi, whose name did not feature among the 16 persons mentioned in the first information report.

However, sources said that the number of ineligible applications uploaded and approved by Viswanathan was yet to be ascertained.