PM Kisan scam: ₹74.28 lakh recovered

Virudhunagar

01 October 2020 22:14 IST

The Department of Agriculture in Virudhunagar district has so far recovered ₹74.28 lakh from 2,950 ineligible persons who were enrolled under the PM Kisan scheme.

Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan, said that a total of 3,884 beneficiaries under the scheme had been found ineligible to receive ₹6,000 annual assistance meant for farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

While the total amount of money involved in the scam was ₹115.80 lakh, officials had recovered ₹74.28 lakh so far.

An official said bank accounts of ineligible beneficiaries were frozen and the money deposited into their accounts recovered.

Efforts were on to recover the balance amount from other ineligible persons.

Officials in the Department of Agriculture had identified that 2,149 persons, who were living within the district limits, and another 1,735, who were living outside Virudhunagar district but had mentioned that they had their land located in Virudhunagar district too, managed to enroll themselves under the scheme.