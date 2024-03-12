PM inaugurates goods sheds in Theni, Gangaikondan

March 12, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Madurai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated through video conference Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (outlet for generic medicines) at Dindigul railway station.

He also dedicated goods sheds in Theni and Gangaikondan and 45 One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls (covering 39 Stations) over Madurai Division.

Dindigul Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa and Additional Divisional Railway Manager C. Selvam lit the lamp to mark the inauguration.

The medical shop located in the circulating area will benefit both railway passengers and people living adjacent to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Generic medicines are almost 60% less than the cost of branded medicines,” P. Vijayalakshmi, owner of the outlet, said.

Even those passengers who forget to bring their regular medicines can buy them before boarding trains, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.