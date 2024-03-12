ADVERTISEMENT

PM inaugurates goods sheds in Theni, Gangaikondan

March 12, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated through video conference Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (outlet for generic medicines) at Dindigul railway station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated through video conference Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra (outlet for generic medicines) at Dindigul railway station.

He also dedicated goods sheds in Theni and Gangaikondan and 45 One Station One Product (OSOP) stalls (covering 39 Stations) over Madurai Division.

Dindigul Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa and Additional Divisional Railway Manager C. Selvam lit the lamp to mark the inauguration.

The medical shop located in the circulating area will benefit both railway passengers and people living adjacent to it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Generic medicines are almost 60% less than the cost of branded medicines,” P. Vijayalakshmi, owner of the outlet, said.

Even those passengers who forget to bring their regular medicines can buy them before boarding trains, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US