PM inaugurates 1,088 tenements at Rajakoor

Collector T. Anbalagan and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan at the inauguration of tenements at Rajakoor Periyar Nagar on Thursday.

Madurai

25 February 2021 21:11 IST

Second phase was taken up on an outlay of ₹89.75 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 1,088 newly-constructed tenements at Rajakoor Periyar Nagar near here under ‘Housing for All’ scheme from Coimbatore through video conference on Thursday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam were present in Coimbatore during the event. Madurai Collector T. Anbalagan and Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan attended the event at Rajakoor.

Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board has constructed 1,088 tenements in Rajakoor at a cost of ₹89.75 crore under the second phase of the scheme. These houses will be allotted to those who had encroached upon objectionable government lands such as the Vaigai riverbed, and for the homeless urban poor of Madurai city.

Each house, with an area of 400 square feet, will have a hall, bedroom, kitchen, bathroom and a toilet. A release from the State Slum Clearance Board said all tenements had been provided with proper ventilation, water supply, and sewage disposal system.

In addition, infrastructure facilities such as metalled roads, sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 0.6 mld, stormwater drains, drinking water, rainwater harvesting, paver blocks had been provided, the release said.

A Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board official said that differently abled persons, senior citizens, those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, transgenders and other vulnerable sections of the society would be given preference in allotment of houses.

A solid waste management system is already in place at Rajakoor Periyar Nagar. A ration shop, 20 commercial establishments and a community hall have also been constructed here.