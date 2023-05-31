PM has upheld pride of Tamils by installing sengol at new Parliament building, says Annamalai

May 31, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government had been the most significant period of independent India, said Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai at a public meeting held in Madurai on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting in the rain, Mr. Annamalai said the lives of the people had improved through the various welfare measures introduced by the Central government. India’s image as a corrupt nation had been changed by the BJP-led government, he said.

Mr. Modi had upheld the pride of the Tamils by installing the sengol, kept as a walking stick in the Allahabad museum, at the new Parliament building with the blessings of 21 adheenams (heads of mutts) from Tamil Nadu. Tamil was the first language to reverberate in the new building, he said.

However, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had chosen to criticise the Prime Minister from a foreign country. He did not even have the patience to return to India first. The installation of the sengol in the new Parliament building had laid the foundation for change of political guard in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Praising the efforts of Mr. Modi in promoting Tamil, Mr. Annamalai said the Prime Minister had quoted poet Kaniyan Poongundranar during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly, and he was instrumental in organising Kasi Tamil Sangamam and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, he said.

The government led by Mr. Modi was corruption-free unlike that of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, he charged. He said the ‘DMK Files’ released by him exposed the corruption in the DMK government. The audio tapes went viral on social media.

He also blamed the DMK government for the recent deaths of 23 persons due to spurious liquor consumption. No one could make any allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he was leading the government with virtues, he said.

Presenting silver rings to party’s branch heads and mandal heads, he urged them to work hard and take the achievements of the BJP government to every doorstep. He said his meeting with the branch heads and the mandal heads would continue in other cities. Mr. Annamalai was presented with a sengol at the meeting.