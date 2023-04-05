ADVERTISEMENT

PM has no moral right to talk about eradicating corruption: CPI leader

April 05, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Sivaganga

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no moral right to talk about eradication of corruption by supporting industrialist Gautam Adani, who has been charged of serious irregularities, said Communist Party of India State secretary R. Mutharsan in Sivaganga on Tuesday.

Mr. Mutharsan said the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were witnessing pandemonium without taking up any business only because the Centre was not coming forward for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the irregularities of Adani Group by diverting money through shell companies.

“Adani has cheated the entire country,” he claimed and asked, “Why is Mr. Modi taking so much pain to protect him.”

He said earlier businessmen Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi fled the country with a lot of money made through irregularities. “The Centre could neither repatriate them to India nor their ill-gotten money. Hence, Mr. Modi has no moral right to talk about eradicating corruption,” Mr. Mutharsan said.

He flayed the Prime Minister for what he claimed instigating the Central agencies to target the leaders from opposition parties and put them behind bars to win the next Lok Sabha election.

“Such fascist move will never win in India. People will show the Prime Minister their power for misusing his official machineries,” he said.

