‘PM does not consider Tamil Nadu as part of India and denied funds’

Published - July 27, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau

DMK functionaries staging a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Saturday against the Union government. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not consider the people of Tamil Nadu as citizens of India and hence funds have not been allocated for the State in the Union Budget, former Speaker R. Avudaiyappan has said.

Addressing a protest organised by the DMK against the Union Budget for denying funds for Tamil Nadu here on Saturday, he said Mr. Modi did not know that the people of the State had all the rights as citizen of the country.

“That is why the Centre has shown partisan attitude in allocating funds,” he said.

The Prime Minister had not executed any project in Tamil Nadu. India had got the dubious distinction of having a large number of people with hunger. Besides, India had emerged as the biggest borrower in the world.

“If Mr. Modi continues in power, he would ruin the economy of the country,” he said.

The BJP could not win any seat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election, hence had neglected the State, Mr. Avudaiyappan added.

CONNECT WITH US