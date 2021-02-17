PM dedicates Ramanathapuram – Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline

This project will open up new opportunity for many new industries: CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the 144-km-long Ramanathapuram – Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline, which will transport fuel to a fertilizer manufacturing and petrochemical units near the coastal town from the gas fields in Ramanathapuram.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is in Thoothukudi for his electioneering, participated in the event through videoconferencing. He said the project would spur industrial growth in the southern region in a big way. “This project will open up new opportunity for many new industries,” he said.

The project has been executed at a cost of ₹700 crore to bring 8 million metric standard cubic meter natural gas per day to Thoothukudi with the compressor station at Valantharavai village in Ramanathapuram district.

The pipeline is part of a mega natural gas pipeline project being implemented in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and the Union Territory of Puducherry. A 1,445-kilometer-long Ennore–Thiruvallur-Bengaluru–Puducherry–Nagapattinam–Madurai–Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline is being established for evacuation of gas from liquified natural gas import terminal of 5 million metric tonnes per annum capacity at Kamarajar Port near Chennai.

The Ramanathapuram–Thoothukudi pipeline will be connected to Ennore LNG terminal to meet the increased demand and feed potential anchor customers to spur industrial growth. The pipeline will also supply environment-friendly fuel to households in the form of piped natural gas and to vehicles in the form of compressed natural gas (CNG).

Officials of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the project proponent, insist that though the pipes have been laid via cultivable lands, it won’t affect cultivation.

“Natural gas is reliable and pipeline system can’t be easily damaged by weather or affected by weather conditions,” an official claimed.

Farmers of Kulaiyankarisal and Pottalkaadu villages had opposed laying of the 18-inch diameter pipes via cultivable lands.

Besides giving compensation to the farmers, the IOC desilted Pettaikulam, an irrigation tank with the extent of 250 acres at Kulaiyankarisal feeding 1,000 acres, on an outlay of ₹20 lakh under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme last August.

However, a section of the farmers alleged that the IOC did not give them the compensation as agreed upon.