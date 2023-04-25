HamberMenu
PM dedicates electrified Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section

April 25, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister C. Srinivasan, MP P. Velusamy and Mayor J. Ilamathi takes part in a function in Dindigul junction on Tuesday.

Former Minister C. Srinivasan, MP P. Velusamy and Mayor J. Ilamathi takes part in a function in Dindigul junction on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated the electrified Dindigul-Palani-Palakkad section while presiding over an event in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, Mayor J. Ilamathi, Former AIADMK Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan, Divisional Railway Manager of Madurai P. Ananth, Deputy Chief Electrical Engineer M.S. Rohan and others were present at an event held in Dindigul junction.

According to a press release, the 179-km stretch is one of the important freight routes linking Tamil Nadu with Kerala. This section has been electrified at a cost of ₹242 crore with a view to provide an environment-friendly mode of railway transportation.

Further, it would help introduce MEMU (Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit) train services and would ensure seamless and faster connectivity to pilgrim and tourist destinations.

Palani MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager R.P. Rathi Priya, Municipal Chairperson Uma Maheswari and others were present in an event held in Palani.

