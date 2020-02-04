Plus Two student slashes neck of classmate

TENKASI

A Plus Two student has been nabbed for allegedly slashing the neck of his classmate on Tuesday following a clash on Monday evening.

Police said an altercation and scuffle broke out between the two students of Anna Government Higher Secondary School at Veerakeralampudhur in Tenkasi district on the school premises on Monday evening. After the teachers intervened, the students, belonging to different communities, dispersed.

When one of them was walking towards the school on Tuesday morning, the other student attacked him with a sharp object. The victim sustained a deep cut injury on the neck and injuries on the hands. He was rushed to Tenkasi GH after first-aid at Veerakeralampudhur. The boy is said to be out of danger.

“Since the attacker tried to just scratch the boy on his hand using a blade, no FIR was registered. A Supreme Court directive says the case could be registered against a minor if he has committed a crime that could attract punishment of seven years’ imprisonment. Hence, only community service register was registered,” said the police.

The attacker will be produced before Juvenile Justice Board, Tirunelveli.