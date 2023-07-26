Plus Two student hacked in village near Sivaganga

July 26, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

A Plus Two student, S. Tirumurugan, of Sathirasankottai was hacked by two persons, while he was returning home from school near here on Wednesday evening.

The boy sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital. After first-aid, he was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Police said the boy had a fight with some of the youths in his village following a quarrel while playing volleyball.

The Sivaganga Taluk police are investigating.