Plus Two student found dead in Ramanathapuram

December 14, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Plus Two student, R. Felicia Magdalene (17), who went missing on Tuesday, was found dead after being run over by a train here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the girl’s parents had scolded her for not properly concentrating on her studies. The girl who had gone to school on Tuesday morning did not return home. After searching for her at several places, her father A. Robert Jeyakumar lodged a girl missing complaint.

On Wednesday, the police found mutilated parts of her body on the railway track behind the Armed Reserve Police quarters under Kenikarai police station limits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US