Plus Two student found dead in Ramanathapuram

December 14, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A Plus Two student, R. Felicia Magdalene (17), who went missing on Tuesday, was found dead after being run over by a train here on Wednesday.

Police said the girl’s parents had scolded her for not properly concentrating on her studies. The girl who had gone to school on Tuesday morning did not return home. After searching for her at several places, her father A. Robert Jeyakumar lodged a girl missing complaint.

On Wednesday, the police found mutilated parts of her body on the railway track behind the Armed Reserve Police quarters under Kenikarai police station limits.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)