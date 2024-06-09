ADVERTISEMENT

Plus Two student electrocuted in Srivilliputtur

Published - June 09, 2024 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Plus Two girl student was electrocuted after an overhead electric wire that snapped fell on her at a common bathing facility in Shanmugasundarapuram near here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that J. Angelin (16), was washing clothes near her house on Sunday evening.

The overhead wire of the service connection of the electric motor snapped and fell on her. As she came in contact with the live wire, she was electrocuted.

She was rushed to the Government hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US