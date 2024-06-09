Plus Two student electrocuted in Srivilliputtur

A Plus Two girl student was electrocuted after an overhead electric wire that snapped fell on her at a common bathing facility in Shanmugasundarapuram near here on Sunday.

The police said that J. Angelin (16), was washing clothes near her house on Sunday evening.

The overhead wire of the service connection of the electric motor snapped and fell on her. As she came in contact with the live wire, she was electrocuted.

She was rushed to the Government hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case.