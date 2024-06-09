GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Plus Two student electrocuted in Srivilliputtur

Published - June 09, 2024 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Plus Two girl student was electrocuted after an overhead electric wire that snapped fell on her at a common bathing facility in Shanmugasundarapuram near here on Sunday.

The police said that J. Angelin (16), was washing clothes near her house on Sunday evening.

The overhead wire of the service connection of the electric motor snapped and fell on her. As she came in contact with the live wire, she was electrocuted.

She was rushed to the Government hospital where the doctor declared her dead.

Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.