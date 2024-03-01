Plus Two public examination begins; 97.81% attendance registered in Madurai

March 01, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Public examination for Plus Two students begins with 97.81% of marked attendance for the language subject on the first day in Madurai on Saturday.

Out of the total allotted number of 34,337 students for the language subject, 33,585 students turned up for the exam. 750 students were absent.

For the French subject, 348 out of 349 students were present. For Hindi 66 out of 68 and for Sanskrit 282 out of 283 were present.

For Arabic subject, all 11 students took the exam.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha inspected the exam centre at O.C.P.M Girls Higher Secondary School in Madurai.

In Sivaganga district, on the first day of the public examination, out of the total 6,669 male candidates 6,555 candidates and out of the total 8,185 female candidates, 8,095 candidates turned up for the language exam. 203 students, 114 male and 89 female students were absent.

In addition, 86 differently abled candidates wrote the exam.

Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith wished the female student who attended the exam despite suffering from burn injuries which she sustained while cooking at her a few days ago. The 12th grade student was assisted by a teacher to write the exam.

A total of 19,751 students, 8,979 male and 10,772 female students, in Dindigul district wrote the exam.

Dindigul education district has a total registered student strength of 12,738, - 5,693 male candidates and 6,945 female candidates and the Palani education district has a total of 7, 013 registered students – 3,86 male and 3,827 female students.

A total of 206 male students and 132 female students were absent for the exam on Friday.

Dindigul Collector, along with the other education department officials, visited the exam centres in the district to ensure proper facilities were made for the students and teachers.

In Theni district, out of 12,769 registered students, 6,106 male students and 6,663 female students, 12, 573 turned up for the language exam – 6,014 male candidates and 6,559 female candidates.

196 students were recorded absent for the language exam in the district.

In Ramanathapuram district, a total of 14,478 candidates, 6,698 male, 7,500 female and 280 private candidates attended the exam.

Collector B. Vishnu Chandran inspected the exam centre at R.S. Mangalam Government Boys Higher Secondary School.

