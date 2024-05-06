Plus Two pass percentage dips in Corporation schools in Madurai

May 06, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Plus Two pass percentage of students from Corporation Schools in Madurai stands at 91.78 this year as compared to 92.51 % in 2023.

There are around 15 corporation higher secondary schools in the city.

Navalar Somasundara Bharathiar Higher Secondary School and Kambar Corporation Higher Secondary School jointly secured the first rank with 100% pass percentage. Kasthuribai Gandhi Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School came second with 98.96% and Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School ranked third with 96.26% pass percentage.

School Education wing officials of the Corporation said Navalar Somasundara Bharathiar Higher secondary School had clinched the first place in Class XII among corporation schools in the city last year too.

The top performers this year were M. Saranya from E.V.R. Nagammaiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, who came first securing 580 marks with centum in Economics, Commerce and Accountancy.

K.V. Varshini from Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School stood second with 579 marks and centum in Maths, and S.P. Harini Sridevi from Sundararajapuram Corporation Higher Secondary School bagged the third place with 577 marks and centum in Economics.

Out of the 2,067 corporation school students who appeared for the exams this year in Madurai, 1,897 of them (1,455 girls and 442 boys) passed.

