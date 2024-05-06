GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Plus Two pass percentage dips in Corporation schools in Madurai

May 06, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Plus Two students check their results on their mobile phones at a school n Madurai on Monday.

Plus Two students check their results on their mobile phones at a school n Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The Plus Two pass percentage of students from Corporation Schools in Madurai stands at 91.78 this year as compared to 92.51 % in 2023.

There are around 15 corporation higher secondary schools in the city.

Navalar Somasundara Bharathiar Higher Secondary School and Kambar Corporation Higher Secondary School jointly secured the first rank with 100% pass percentage. Kasthuribai Gandhi Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School came second with 98.96% and Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School ranked third with 96.26% pass percentage.

School Education wing officials of the Corporation said Navalar Somasundara Bharathiar Higher secondary School had clinched the first place in Class XII among corporation schools in the city last year too.

The top performers this year were M. Saranya from E.V.R. Nagammaiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, who came first securing 580 marks with centum in Economics, Commerce and Accountancy.

K.V. Varshini from Velliveethiyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School stood second with 579 marks and centum in Maths, and S.P. Harini Sridevi from Sundararajapuram Corporation Higher Secondary School bagged the third place with 577 marks and centum in Economics.

Out of the 2,067 corporation school students who appeared for the exams this year in Madurai, 1,897 of them (1,455 girls and 442 boys) passed.

Srivithyaa Vilashine S. K.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.