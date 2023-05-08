Plus Two exams: Madurai slips to 15th rank in State

May 08, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai district was ranked 15th in the State in the Class 12 State Board Examinations with a pass percentage of 95.84. Girls outperformed boys by recording a pass percentage of 98 as against 93.60 of the boys.

Out of 34,753 students from 323 schools who appeared for the examinations, 33,306 - 17,306 girls and 16,000 boys- cleared the exam.

The district has dropped 10 ranks below when compared to last year. It recorded a pass percentage of 96.89 in 2022 and stood fifth in the State.

A total of 132 schools secured centum results. As many as 2,744 centums - in 30 subjects - have been recorded. As many as 411 centums were recorded in Agricultural Science, 394 in Computer Science and 384 in Accountancy.

Madurai educational district scored a pass percentage of 96.18 while Melur educational district recorded a pass percentage of 95.55.

Adi Dravidar Welfare schools recorded a pass percentage of 97.44, Corporation schools 92.34, fully aided schools 96.23, government schools 91.17, HR and CE schools 97.06, Kallar Reclamation schools 96.14, partly-aided school 98.56, self- financed matriculation schools 99.02, self-financed schools under DSE 97.77 and social welfare schools 100 per cent.

Further, 155 differently abled candidates passed the examination against the 172 who had appeared.

Speaking to The Hindu, Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika said the results were “unexpected.” “We identified 740 slow learners in government schools after the half-yearly examinations and motivated them to prepare well for the board exams. Maybe they did not prepare well, failed and brought down the pass percentage. We will give special attention to them to perform better in the supplementary examinations,” she said.

“Career guidance cells have been formed in 109 government schools to guide students who have completed Class XII. The cell will comprise the respective headmaster, postgraduate teachers trained in career counselling, school management committee members, alumni of the respective school and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers from colleges. The teams underwent one-day training,” said Ms. Karthika. She added that the teams would be present in the respective schools throughout the day, from Monday until the month-end.

“The students will be guided on career and higher studies options for their respective score, educational loans, scholarships and other details. The team will also motivate and guide those who are to write supplementary exams,” said Ms. Karthika