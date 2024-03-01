Plus Two examinations begin amidst tight security

March 01, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Amidst tight security, Plus Two public examinations commenced in 70 centres across the district on Friday.

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inspected the Plus Two examination centre at Cathedral Higher Secondary School, Palayamkottai. In Tirunelveli district, 20,172 students including 19,796 regular students and 376 private candidates are writing the examinations in 70 centres, including the examination centre in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

Since good number of schools in Palayamkottai reportedly did not receive any intimation from the Office of the Chief Educational Officer till Thursday evening about their teachers being sent to other schools as invigilators, absolute commotion prevailed among the teachers till Friday morning.

“Each school would usually receive the list of its teachers to be involved as invigilators during the public examination and the name of their exam centre on the previous day of the commencement of the exam. This time, the practice was not followed causing disruption. When the principal of a matriculation higher secondary school received the list of invigilators coming to her school from other schools, she alerted one of her friends and the teacher in turn passed on the information to her colleagues. It was from her, that I came to know about my examination centre and I went there on time. Those who received this information only on Friday morning had to rush to their examination centres in the last minute,” complained the teachers.

An ailing headmistress of a girls’ higher secondary school, who had availed medical leave, was appointed as Chief Superintendent of an examination centre in Palayamkottai and asked to report for duty without fail. “This is atrocious,” the invigilators fumed.

In Thoothukudi district, 18,919 students from 206 schools are writing the Plus Two public examination in 89 centres.

Kanniyakumari District Collector P. N. Sridhar, who visited the Plus Two examination centre at SLB Higher Secondary School in Nagercoil, said 22,078 students from 263 schools were writing the examinations in 85 centres.

In Tenkasi district, 16,819 students were writing the Plus Two public examination in 65 centres. District Collector A. K. Kamal Kishore inspected the examination centre at Kadayam Chathram Bharathi Higher Secondary School.

