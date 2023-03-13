Plus Two examination commences; tight security, uninterrupted power supply ensured

March 13, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Plus Two board exam commenced in the districts on Monday amidst tight security provided by the police in the examination centres question paper vaults and along the routes through which the question papers are being taken to the examination centres.

In Tirunelveli district, 21,754 students including 10,315 boys and 11,439 girls appear for the Plus Two public examination in 69 examination centres – Tirunelveli educational district – 28, Valliyoor - 29 and Cheranmahadevi – 18 while private candidates took the examination in 4 centres including the Palayamkottai Central Prison inmates centre.

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan visited the examination centre at Cathedral Higher Secondary School in Palayamkottai. Six monitoring teams have been formed in the district to supervise the transport of question papers to the examination centres with due security.

In Thoothukudi district, 19,997 students including 9,137 boys and 10,860 girls from 204 higher secondary schools take the public examination in 91 centres. A total of 170 flying squads have been formed to move around.

Kanniyakumari District Collector P.N. Sridhar visited the Plus Two examination centre at SLB Higher Secondary School. A total of 23,392 students including 11,805 boys and 11,587 girls write the examination in 82 examination centres in the district.

In Tenkasi district, 18,299 students take the Plus Two examination. Since one Muthaiah, a 66-year-old person working with a government-aided government higher secondary school as management staff, had been included in one of the static squads formed by the Chief Educational Officer Kabeer, the teachers’ associations opposed it.

As this issue was District Collector D. Ravichandran was informed about this development, which triggered instant opposition from the teachers, he just said: “Okay”.

When the reporters contacted Mr. Kabeer to get his version about the inclusion of a 66-year-old man in a static squad, the CEO said he had been removed from the ‘static squad’.

Following this adverse development, the 66-year-old man was dropped from the statics squad, who was kept as ‘reserve’ on Monday as the examination commenced

In all the districts, scribes had been given to the physically challenged students to write the exams on their behalf. Police protection is being given to all examination centres where uninterrupted power supply has been ensured by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.