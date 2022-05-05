Plus Two examination begins

Students appearing for the Plus Two examination at a school in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

May 05, 2022 18:44 IST

TIRUNELVELI

Plus Two public examination commenced in the district on Thursday amidst strict vigil.

Collector V. Vishnu inspected an examination centre in the Government Higher Secondary School at Barkitmanagar near Palayamkottai. He said 21,706 candidates including 21,345 students from 182 schools, 354 private candidates and seven inmates of Palayamkottai Central Prison are appearing for the examination being conducted in 73 centres across the district.

Of this, 72 differently abled students are writing the examination with the help of scribes. A total of 186 flying squads have been deployed to check malpractices, if any.

He said the students were allowed to examination centres after their body temperature was measured with thermal scanners and masks were provided to all of them. Those who were running temperature were isolated and allowed to write the examination in a separate room. Steps had been taken to maintain uninterrupted power supply to the examination centres where drinking water and toilet facilities had been arranged.

Chief Educational Officer Subhashini and Personal Assistant to CEO Titus John Bosco were present.

In Tenkasi district, 17,400 candidates including 8,264 boys and 9,136 girls are writing the examination in 63 centres. Collector S. Gopala Sundararaj visited a few examination centres.

In Thoothukudi district, 20,370 students including 9,407 boys and 10,963 girls from 203 schools wrote the examination in 88 centres, which are being monitored by 155 flying squads besides the regular invigilators.

Collector K. Senthil Raj visited the examination centres at Caldwell Higher Secondary School, Karapettai Nadar Higher Secondary School, Holy Cross Higher Secondary School and Subbiah Vidhyalayam Higher Secondary School in the town.

In Kanniyakumari district, 23,272 students including 11,216 boys and 12,056 girls wrote the examination in 85 centres. Collector M. Aravind visited the examination centre at SLB Government Higher Secondary School. Scribes have been designated for writing the examination for 73 physically challenged students.

“A total of 100 teachers, led by the Chief Educational Officer and the District Educational Officer were on the move to check malpractices,” Mr. Aravind said.