Plus Two examination begins in Virudhunagar district

March 01, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

A total of 21,760 students from 223 schools, in the district, are taking up the Plus Two public exam which will conclude on March 22.

The exams are being conducted in 98 centres in which 10,030 boys and 11,760 girls from across the district will appear. Differently- abled students including those affected by dyslexia have been allotted seats in the ground floor of the school buildings and they will be given additional time to complete the exam. These children are also provided with scribes.

Virudunagar district Collector V. P. Jayaseelan visited Virudhunagar Kshatriya Girls’ Higher Secondary School to inspect the arrangements made for the 12th Standard Board Exam.

Utmost care has been taken to provide basic amenities and uninterrupted power supply in all the centres. Additional buses will be operated to the exam centres for the convenience of the students.

The five strong rooms where the question papers are kept are under armed guards.

A total of 104 chief supervisors, 102 department officers, 1,495 hall invigilators and 155 scribes have been appointed to conduct the exams without any hindrance.

Eight special flying squads and 123 permanent squads have been formed to conduct the exams in a fair way and to take disciplinary actions against the students indulging in malpractices.

Also a special team comprising officials from various departments, headed by the Collector, has been formed to carryout surprise checks in the exam centres.