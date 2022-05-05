Plus Two exam begins in Dindigul district

The public examinations for Plus Two (Class 12) began in the district on Thursday.

A total of 22,075 students comprising 10,646 boys and 11,429 girls appeared for the Language paper on the first day of the exam at 88 centres in the district. They were from 212 schools in the four educational districts of Dindigul, Palani, Batlagundu and Vedasandur.

Standing and flying squads headed by Chief Educational Officer C. Karuppasamy were posted for smooth conduct of the examination.

Earlier, Collector S. Visakan inspected examination centres including Dindigul Government Girls Higher Secondary School and Dindigul Nehruji Corporation Higher Secondary School .

In a press release, he said it had been ensured that the examination halls had good ventilation and natural light along with drinking facilities and other amenities. Two differently abled students, who appeared for the exam, were assisted by scribes.

The public examination for Class X would begin on Friday and for Class XI on May 10.