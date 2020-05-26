Plus Two answer paper evaluation begins today

TIRUNELVELI

Evaluation of Plus Two answer papers, which got delayed due to COVID – 19 induced lockdown, is to commence at 7 centres in Tirunelveli district from Wednesday onwards.

Around 1,000 teachers are involved in this exercise to be conducted at St. Ignatius Convent Girls’ Higher Secondary School (Chemistry and Computer Science), St. John’s Higher Secondary School (Physics), Sarah Tucker Girls’ Higher Secondary School (English), Rose Mary Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Accountancy and Economics), Bell Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Tamil), Cathedral Higher Secondary School (Biology, Botany and Zoology) and Jayendra Saraswathi Silver Jubilee Matriculation Higher Secondary School (Mathematics), all in Palayamkottai.

“Each room with better ventilation will have only eight persons – a Chief Examiner, a Scrutiny Officer and six Assistant Examiners – so that physical distancing can be ensured in every hall. All of them have been asked to wear mask while sanitizer will be kept in every room,” said Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish after inspecting the facilities made in one of the schools for smooth evaluation of answer scripts.

Ms. Shilpa reviewed the arrangements made by the schools for keeping drinking water in every room and the number of toilets with adequate water facility in these schools.

“Since the teachers are going to evaluate the answer scripts during summer, all the rooms will have fans and steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to these evaluation centres, all guarded by the police personnel,” Ms. Shilpa said.

The Collector also inspected disinfection done in these centres on Monday and Tuesday.

Though the Department of School Education, while releasing the Plus Two board examination schedule immediately after the re-opening of the school for the academic year 2019-2020, had announced that the results would be declared on April 24, the plans went awry due COVID – 19 outbreak.

Since valuation of answer scripts got delayed the pandemic triggering panic everywhere, the results could not be declared as planned.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, S. Saravanan, Chief Educational Officer Bhoopathi and other senior officials accompanied the Collector.

Evaluation of answer scripts is expected to be completed before second week of June and hence the results will be available before June-end, sources in the Department of School Education said.