Plus One results: Virudhunagar stands second in the State

Madurai district recorded a pass percentage of 96.54% in Class 11 State Board examinations, the results of which were announced on Friday. This shows a marginal dip in pass percentage as compared to last year which was at 97.04%.

The examinations were held from March 4 to 26.

A total of 36,360 students appeared for the examinations out of which 35,103 students passed. The pass percentage of girls outnumbered boys - 18,414 girls passed the examinations while 16,689 boys cleared the same.

A total of 37 visually impaired, 31 hearing impaired, 14 differently abled and 43 students with other disabilities passed the examinations.

Theni

district recorded a pass percentage of 96.02%. This is an increase from last year’s pass percentage which was at 93.97%.

A total of 14,211 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 13,645 passed the exams. According to the School Education department officials a total of 49 schools secured 100% pass percentage, including six government schools.

One visually impaired student, three hearing impaired, eight differently-abled and 16 students with other disabilities passed the examinations.

Dindigul

Dindigul district recorded a pass percentage of 96.20% in Class 11 State board examinations.

A total of 21,007 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 20,208 students cleared the exams. A total of 71 schools secured 100% pass percentage in the district.

A total of five visually impaired, four hearing impaired, 21 differently-abled and 13 students with other disabilities passed the examinations.

Kallar Reclamation schools

Kallar Reclamation schools, which are present only in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts, have recorded a pass percentage of 93.84%. A total of 1,688 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 1,584 students cleared the exams.

Ramanathapuram

district recorded a pass percentage of 96.97% in Class 11 State board examinations.

Out of the 14,751 students who had appeared for the examinations, 14,304 students cleared the examinations. The government schools recorded a pass percentage of 94.48%.

A total of 34 differently-abled students appeared for the examinations, out of which 33 cleared the exams.

Sivaganga

district secured a pass percentage of 97.36%. This is an increase in last year’s pass percentage which was at 96.17%.

A total of 15,396 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 15,515 cleared the exams. A total of 27 differently-abled students wrote the exams, out of which 25 students passed the examinations.

Virudhunagar

Even as Virudhunagar district stood second in the State in overall pass percentage in the Plus One public examination, the district got the distinction of securing first rank in terms of highest success rate of students in government schools.

While 10,318 boys and 12,282 girls (total 22,600) took up the exams, 10,010 boys and 12,116 girls, totalling 22,126 students passed out.

As usual, the girls success rate with 98.65% was higher than that of the boys pass percentage of 97.01%. The total pass percentage of the district is 97.90% which was second only to Coimbatore that secured 98.10%

“That the students of 93 government schools took the district to the top most position in the State in terms of overall pass percentage gave a recognition to the hard work of the officials of Education department, Heads of Schools and teachers and the due cooperation from the students,” Virudhunagar Chief Educational Officer, M.K.C Subashini, said.

Plus One exams were taken seriously along with 10th and 12th exams in the district, as its results would have a say in the next year’s Plus Two exam results, she said.

Slow learners were given specially prepared materials and motivated to give their best efforts.

Tirunelveli

Girl students have fared well over boys in the Plus One public examination results.

In all four southern districts, they have surpassed boys in pass percentage by 3%.

Number of students appeared (in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts): Boys – 16,562; Girls – 20,2250; Total – 36,812. Passed: Boys – 15,795 (95.37%); Girls – 19,885 (98.20%); Total – 35,680 (96.92%)

In Thoothukudi district, 19,199 out of 19,763 students appeared for the examination have passed to register pass percentage of 97.15, which is 0.49% less than last year’s 97.64%. A total of 78 schools including 12 government schools have recorded cent per cent results.

Number of students appeared: Boys – 8,892; Girls – 10,871; Total – 19,763. Passed: Boys – 8,501 (95.60%); Girls – 10,698 (98.41%); Total – 19,199 (97.15%)

Performance of the students of Kanniyakumari district took the district to the first place among the southern districts as more than 98% of the students appeared for the public examination passed.

Number of students appeared: Boys – 10,732; Girls – 11,895; Total – 22,627. Passed: Boys – 10,271(95.70%); Girls – 11,744 (98.73%); Total – 22,015 (97.30%)