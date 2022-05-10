Plus One examination begins

Students appearing Plus one examination at a school in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

TIRUNELVELI

The Plus One public examination commenced in the district on Tuesday.

In Tirunelveli district, 21,757 students of 181 schools took the examination in 73 centres and 7 inmates of Palayamkottai Central Prison wrote the examination in the centre on the jail premises. 84 differently-abled students also wrote the examination.

In Tenkasi district, 8,686 students wrote the examination in 63 centres, which were monitored by the invigilators and 10 flying squads and 96 static squads.

In Thoothukudi district, 21,021 students write the Plus One public examination being conducted in 85 centres.

In Kanniyakumari district, 23,389 students write the examination in 85 centres across the district.