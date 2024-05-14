Plus One exam: Virudhunagar secures fourth place in State

Virudhunagar district has secured 95.06 pass percentage in Plus One public examination and was ranked fourth in the State.

Out of the 22,328 students from 223 schools who sat for the examination, 21,224 students passed out. As usual, more number of girl students had come out successfully than that of boys.

While the students of Science stream have registered the highest pass percentage of 96.04, students from commerce have got 92.16% success rate. The pass percentage in Arts stream was 91.27% and Vocational was 90.56%.

A total of 61 schools, including seven government schools, one Adi-Dravida School, and 16 aided schools have got centum results.

The top score of the district is 596 out of 600. A total of 24 students have got centum in Physics, seven in Chemistry, 14 in Mathematics and 121 in Computer Science.

The number of centums in other subjects are: Biology (1), history (2), Economics (16), Commerce (10), Business Maths (7), Computer Applications (12), Dress Designing (58).

Theni, Dindigul

Theni district has registered 90.08% pass. School Education department officials said that a total of 5,521 boys and 6,471 girls totalling 11,992 students passed successfully.

In Dindigul district, the pass percentage was 89.97 and a total of 19,338 students - 8,612 boys and 10,726 girls - took the exam. As many as 64 schools secured centum out of 217 schools in the district.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram district, 13,305 students - 5,988 boys and 7,317 girls - have passed taking the pass percentage to 92.83. The district took the 13th place in Tamil Nadu and out of 160 schools, 49 had secured 100% pass.

