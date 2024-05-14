ADVERTISEMENT

Plus One exam: Tirunelveli slips to 11th place

Published - May 14, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Plus One students checking their examination results on their mobile phone at Kallanai Government Higher Secondary School in Tiournelveli district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Of the 19,984 students who appeared for the Plus One examination held in March last, 18,649 students have passed in the district to record the pass percentage of 93.32.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Tirunelveli district, which stood at seventh place in the State ranking last year with the pass percentage of 95.08, has slipped to the 11th place this year.

 A total of 58 schools, including three government / municipality / social welfare department schools, seven government-aided schools, 48 matriculation higher secondary schools have recorded cent per cent result in the district.

 The neighbouring Thoothukudi district has slipped from fifth rank to 10th rank as 18,619 of the 19,836 students have passed the Plus One board examination. Ten government schools, 19 government-aided schools and 39 matriculation higher secondary schools have got centum results.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 In Tenkasi district, 15,622 of the 16,795 students have passed to register a pass percentage of 93.02 and Kanniyakumari district has got a pass percentage of 93.96 as 20,933 of the 22,279 students appeared for the exam have passed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US