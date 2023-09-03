ADVERTISEMENT

Plus One boy stabs two students in Thoothukudi district

September 03, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Thoothukudi

Both injured admitted to hospital; juvenile conflict in law apprehended

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a Class XI boy allegedly stabbed two of his classmates following a heated exchange of words between them in a private school in Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district on September 2.

While the injured boys have been admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital, the juvenile in conflict with law has been apprehended.

The police said the students were writing a class test and the boy from Puthiyamuthur had reportedly tried to stealthily copy from some paper. The other two boys, who noticed this, had complained about this to the teacher.

The teacher had scolded him for his act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, after the exam, the boy from Puthiyamuthur had picked a quarrel with the duo and after heated arguments he suddenly took a sharp iron rod and stabbed both the boys.

The boys had sustained bleeding injuries on their ribs.

While one had bruises the other boy sustained stab injury, which had to be sutured.

A senior police officer said the incident was a fallout of sudden provocation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

students / Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US