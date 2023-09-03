HamberMenu
Plus One boy stabs two students in Thoothukudi district

Both injured admitted to hospital; juvenile conflict in law apprehended

September 03, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a Class XI boy allegedly stabbed two of his classmates following a heated exchange of words between them in a private school in Ottapidaram in Thoothukudi district on September 2.

While the injured boys have been admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College hospital, the juvenile in conflict with law has been apprehended.

The police said the students were writing a class test and the boy from Puthiyamuthur had reportedly tried to stealthily copy from some paper. The other two boys, who noticed this, had complained about this to the teacher.

The teacher had scolded him for his act.

Later, after the exam, the boy from Puthiyamuthur had picked a quarrel with the duo and after heated arguments he suddenly took a sharp iron rod and stabbed both the boys.

The boys had sustained bleeding injuries on their ribs.

While one had bruises the other boy sustained stab injury, which had to be sutured.

A senior police officer said the incident was a fallout of sudden provocation.

