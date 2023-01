Plumber murdered

January 20, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police have arrested a van driver for allegedly murdering his relative. Police said plumber S. Maharajan, 45, of Ayyanar Colony near Pudukottai had a quarrel with his relative, van driver Marimuthu, 46, of Rajiv Nagar, here on Friday evening. As Marimuthu attacked Maharajan with a log, the latter died on the spot. Thoothukudi South police have arrested Marimuthu.

